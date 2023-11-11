POLICE uncovered a cannabis farm during a raid yesterday.

Officers dismantled the operation in Pontypool.

Posting on Twitter, Gwent Police wrote: “#TorfaenNPT have today carried out another positive warrant in the Garndiffaith area.

“A number of cannabis plants & cultivation equipment seized while the investigation continues.

“Witnessed suspicious activity? Report it!”

South Wales Argus: Gwent Police posted pictures of the raid on Twitter

It is not clear if any arrests were made.