POLICE uncovered a cannabis farm during a raid yesterday.
Officers dismantled the operation in Pontypool.
Posting on Twitter, Gwent Police wrote: “#TorfaenNPT have today carried out another positive warrant in the Garndiffaith area.
“A number of cannabis plants & cultivation equipment seized while the investigation continues.
“Witnessed suspicious activity? Report it!”
Gwent Police posted pictures of the raid on Twitter
It is not clear if any arrests were made.
