A MAN has appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court accused of a number of sex offences against children in Gwent.
Shaun Canavan, 53, formerly of Cardiff, is alleged to have indecently assaulted girls under the age of 16.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on November 22.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article