The Remembrance Day parade gathered on High Street and was led by the Newport Steadfast band in a march towards the cenotaph to lay wreaths.

On a cold and wet day in Newport, proud parents watched on as the next generation of servicemen and women took part in the parade.

Rob Lewis told the Argus that it was a proud moment to watch his son take part in the parade alongside other army cadets.

He said: “My son is taking part in the parade, as he is looking to sign up for the armed forces when he turns seventeen and I am extremely proud of him and wouldn’t have it any other way.

"It's a time of reflection of those who never came home, many conflicts whether its World War One or Two, its time for everybody to reflect.

“I think it is something we should all be proud of and the sacrifices that these people make for our country.”

At 10.50am the colourful parade of servicemen and women arrived at the Cenotaph on Clarence Place before a gun of the 104 Regiment Royal Artillery, Newport, signalled the start of a two-minute silence at 11am.

Generations of old and young watched on as the silence began to remember the service and sacrifice of all who have defended our freedom and protected our future.

Everywhere you would turn heads were bowed and expressions remained straight as they joined in on the moment of reflection.

Following the two-minute silence was a moving and poignant service and watching those servicemen and women stand in the rain without a care in the world made you reflect that it's a sacrifice they had to make in honour of the departed.

Ryan Smith, GSL Group scout leader for 29th Newport Sea scouts, stood proudly in his uniform in the parade along with his scout group.

He said: “We take part in the parade every year, and I said to one of my scouts who was shivering, shaking, and really wet that it is a sacrifice that we must make to get cold and wet for all those lives lost.

“That’s why we come out every year as it is fantastic to spend an hour out, to commemorate all those lives who gave their lives for us."

Poppies were the flowers that grew on the battlefield after the First World War in 1918, and 105 years later they are being proudly worn on thousands of chests in admiration of the armed forces.

British Red Cross, Sea Cadets and Royal Navy, air cadets take part in Remembrance Day Parade.

Garry Atkinson, an officer of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, also took part in the parade to remember the ultimate sacrifice that those before him had made.

He added: “My granddad's brother died during the war; it is remembering him whom I had never met he was one of the ones who lied about his age like many did.

"It is about remembering those guys; I am immensely proud to take part in the parade to come out and remember everyone."

The city of Newport Male Choir and Newport Borough Brass Band were in attendance and sang hymns along with the Welsh national anthem of Hen Wlad fy nhadau to end the service.