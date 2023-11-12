THE people of Barry came out to honour the Fallen in what was a flawless ceremony put on at the town’s war memorial, today, November 12.

The rain fell yet it did not deter the determination of the people of Barry to remember those who fought and died for freedom.

Hundreds of people turned up round the town’s war memorial including veterans, servicemen, cadets and more.

The occasion began with a shortened parade in the Memo Arts car park which ran the perimeter of the car park and went round the back of Memo Arts Centre to the cenotaph.

At the cenotaph, Father Chris Seaton read a few words before dignitaries placed wreaths.

There was a further service held in Memo Arts where the public stood and clapped as standard bearers commenced the ceremony before Father Seaton said a few more words.

Inside Memo Arts, it was packed, with members of the public asked to go to the mezzanine level in order to see as Veterans and families sat in front of an impressive stage bathed in deep red light.

The build-up to Barry’s Remembrance ceremony was marred in controversy when the town council revealed the traditional parade, which runs the length of Holton Road, was cancelled due to health and safety concerns, however, on the day, you wouldn’t have known anything had changed as the people of Barry remembered with impeccable respect.

Next year’s ceremony could be more familiar to the people of Barry, with the town council aiming to resume the traditional parade in partnership with Royal British Legion and other interested parties. 