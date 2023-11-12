A GIRL, 12, is missing and police are trying to find her.
Elena was last seen at Tescos in Merthyr Tydfil at around 6.30pm last night.
Police are concerned for her welfare.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Help us find Elena.
"She has been reported missing from Merthyr Tydfil and there is concern for her welfare.
"Elena was last seen at Tesco in Merthyr at around 6.30pm last night, November 11.
She was wearing a pink hoodie, pink leggings, and grey trainers."
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 2300384891.
