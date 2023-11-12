Elena was last seen at Tescos in Merthyr Tydfil at around 6.30pm last night.

Police are concerned for her welfare.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Help us find Elena.

"She has been reported missing from Merthyr Tydfil and there is concern for her welfare.

Elena has been missing for almost 24 hours (Image: South Wales Police)

"Elena was last seen at Tesco in Merthyr at around 6.30pm last night, November 11.

She was wearing a pink hoodie, pink leggings, and grey trainers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 2300384891.