“Dark runs” are a new fundraising event set up by Tŷ Hafan to help support the children’s hospice charity.

They’ve been held across South Wales, including Caldicot and Cyfarthfa Castle, with the theme being around Hallowe’en.

However, the people of Barry dressed up for Hallowe’en and the dark run a whole month later than scheduled due to unexpected tragedy.

Linda and Rita of 'Sully Friends of Ty Hafan' raised £800 (Image: Newsquest)

Barry’s dark run was set to take place on October 13, with the Swansea-based dark run scheduled for the next day, October 14.

However, both events had to be cancelled after one of the event organisers of the Barry dark run, Mr John Lewis, suddenly died while preparations were being made for the event.

Mr Lewis, of JPL Sound and Communications and The Barry Music Shop, died suddenly while working to help set up Barry’s first dark run.

Mr Lewis’ expertise in sound and lighting made him a crucial part of the initial setup for the event.

He was also known for being a huge help in setting up other community events in Barry including Cadstock, Rhoose Summer Music festival and GlastonBarry.

Lucy, Fleur, Julia, and Celia raised over £500 (Image: Newsquest)

Barry’s dark run did go ahead, but a month later, on November 10.

Ty Hafan chief exec Maria Timon Samra with son Dylan (Image: Newsquest)

Mr John Lewis died before the initial cancelled event (Image: Supplied)

Families showed up underneath the shelter next to the beach huts to begin their journey along the promenade, where they ran, jogged or walked towards Nell’s Point.

Then they looped back around under the western and eastern shelters, which were lit up specially for the event, and then finished at the event village around Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf.

Among those in attendance was chief executive of Tŷ Hafan Maria Timon Samra with her son Dylan.

Ms Timon was delighted that the event was able to go ahead and thanked the team for their hard work under difficult circumstances, saying Mr Lewis’ sudden death hit the charity hard.

A spokesperson from Tŷ Hafan previously said about Mr Lewis’ passing: “Our entire Tŷ Hafan family is so sad at the passing of John.

“He was a lovely man, a fount of knowledge in his field, and a great friend to our charity. He will be sorely missed.”