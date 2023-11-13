One is lane closed due to strong winds both ways on the bridge.

Traffic in both directions is currently being directed off at the exit and then enter backs on at the entry slip.

This is a precaution in case the bridge is closed due to high winds.

The bridge remains open at this time however those traveling are advised to check their routes before setting off.

Across Gwent rain is expected to be on and off throughout the day with the maximum wind gust forecasted to reach 39mph between 12pm-5pm this afternoon.