A No 10 source said the Prime Minister “asked Suella Braverman to leave Government and she has accepted”.

The Conservatives said Mr Sunak is carrying out a wider reshuffle which “strengthens his team in Government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future”.

But sacking one of the leading figures on the Tory right could pose difficulties for the Prime Minister as he seeks to get his party united behind him and ready for a general election expected next year.

Ms Braverman's position had come under increasing scrutiny following an article she wrote for the Times, published on Thursday.

In the article Ms Braverman criticised what she called “pro-Palestinian mobs”, and said protest scenes were “disturbingly reminiscent” of those seen in Northern Ireland.

This can’t go on. Week by week, the streets of London are being polluted by hate, violence, and antisemitism. Members of the public are being mobbed and intimidated. Jewish people in particular feel threatened. Further action is necessary. 3/3 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) November 12, 2023

The home secretary also accused the Met Police of a “double standard “over their handling of protests.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Downing Street had not signed off on the article.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats said the Prime Minister had shown “sheer cowardice” in keeping Suella Braverman in post as home secretary for as long as he did, as the party demanded a general election.

Sir Ed Davey said: “Suella Braverman was never fit to be home secretary. Rishi Sunak knew this and he still appointed her.

“It was the Prime Minister’s sheer cowardice that kept her in the job even for this long. We are witnessing a broken party and a broken Government, both of which are breaking this country.

“This whole sorry saga has shown the Conservative Party for what they truly are – an unruly mob more focused on fighting and undermining each other rather than standing up for their constituents and fixing the country that they have broken.

“They need to put us all out of our misery and call a general election now.”

More to follow.