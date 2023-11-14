JORDAN JUKES, 29, of Market Street, Ebbw Vale was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving while disqualified on Bethcar Street on September 23.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for three years and has to pay a £120 fine, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

JAMES HACKETT, 40, of Spring Lane, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Gang of thugs attacked innocent man with bottles in nightclub toilets

MARISSA O’REILLY, 35, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for four months after she pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order on November 1.

IAN JENKINS, 51, of The Moorings, Newport was sentenced to a community order after he admitted drink driving with 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Caerleon Road on September 24.

He was made the subject of a 12-week curfew between 9pm and 6am, banned from driving for three years and must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

ANTHONY BROWN, 53, of no fixed abode, Tredegar was conditionally discharged for six months after he pleaded guilty to stealing 12 bottles of deodorant from Boots on October 31.

He was ordered to pay £36 compensation.

SAID NADEEM KAID, 34, of Alice Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Central Avene on April 24.

SHERIDAN AMANDA MURRELL, 51, of Woodfieldside Road, Gelli-Haf, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on May 6.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER ADAM PARRY, 29, of Nursery Crescent, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on A469 at Southend Terrace, Pontlottyn on May 5.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

DIANE PRING, 54, of Bryn Aber, Abertridwr, Caerphilly was fined £240 after she admitted assaulting PC Daniella Jenkins and PC Oliva Blacker on March 4.

She has to pay £100 compensation and a £72 surcharge.

ROBERT BALDWIN, 61, of Dewstow Road, Caldicot was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on September 7, 2021.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £350 compensation.

ROGER JONES, 54, of Risca Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on May 6.

His driving record endorsed with three points.