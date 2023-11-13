Live

M48 Severn Bridge forced to close as Storm Debi lands in Newport

By Lauran O'Toole

  • The M48 Severn Bridge has been forced to close in both directions due to strong winds.
  • Storm Debi is causing disruption across Gwent with winds gusts set to reach 42mph.

