Mr Cameron will replace James Cleverly, who has been appointed as Home Secretary following the sacking of Suella Braverman.

Mr Cleverly was given the role after the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “asked Suella Braverman to leave Government”, leaving a vacancy as foreign secretary which will be filled by the former Prime Minister.

Mr Cameron will also be made a peer, No 10 confirmed.

The Rt Hon @David_Cameron has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs @FCDOGovUK pic.twitter.com/r9fL9dIgzs — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 13, 2023

Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden said: “A few weeks ago Rishi Sunak said David Cameron was part of a failed status quo, now he’s bringing him back as his life raft.

“This puts to bed the Prime Minister’s laughable claim to offer change from 13 years of Tory failure.”

Suella Braverman sacked

Ms Braverman's position had come under increasing scrutiny following an article she wrote for the Times, published on Thursday.

In the article Ms Braverman criticised what she called “pro-Palestinian mobs”, and said protest scenes were “disturbingly reminiscent” of those seen in Northern Ireland.

The home secretary also accused the Met Police of a “double standard “over their handling of protests.

The Rt Hon @JamesCleverly MP has been appointed Secretary of State for the Home Department @ukhomeoffice pic.twitter.com/5evoQrZE5k — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 13, 2023

Over the weekend, it emerged that Downing Street had not signed off on the article.

After being sacked, Suella Braverman said “it has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary”, adding: “I will have more to say in due course.”

Meanwhile, with the autumn statement due next week, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is remaining in his post.

The Chancellor has been under pressure from some Tory MPs to offer tax cuts in the build-up to the general election expected next year but has prioritised efforts to cut inflation.

Downing Street confirmed he would remain in place as Rishi Sunak conducted a reshuffle of his top team.