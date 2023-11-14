Lee Humphreys and Samantha Humphreys, owners of Fish Kitchen 1854 opened Fish Kitchen 1931 in Bargoed much to the anticipation of many on Friday, November 10.

A Bargoed local herself Sam called the opening a ‘privilege’ and said it will be ‘fantastic to celebrate the towns local industrial history.’

Fish Kitchen's staff even have a new uniform (Image: Fish Kitchen 1931)

The new store has an industrial feeling inside and is one of the oldest chippies in Wales with it first opening in 1931.

Fish Kitchen 1931’s theme will focus on the industrial heritage of the area with a particular focus on the local mining industry.

Getting the new shop ready to open was so no easy task as the store was initially set to open in 2020 but was pushed back due to covid.

Fish Kitchen 1931's front of house manager, Drew (Image: Fish Kitchen 1931)

Sam said: “It’s been one heck of a journey to get us to where we are today. What started out as a quick refurb, turned into something significantly challenging but we’ve got there.

“It is a privilege to return to my hometown Bargoed, with our new business!

Co-owner Sam in Fish Kitchen 1931 (Image: Fish Kitchen 1931)

“It will be fantastic to be able to celebrate what has been done to the original building and celebrate our local industrial history with our amazing community and customers far and wide.

“We hope to welcome everyone to Fish Kitchen 1931, Bargoed; to enjoy a historic fish and chip experience.’

Located on Upper High Street in Bargoed Fish Kitchen 1931 also has a very special meaning to Lee as his late father, Gary Humphreys, used to go to the same chippy as a child with his mother.

Outside Fish Kitchen 1931 (Image: Fish Kitchen 1931)

In a touching tribute Lee said he is doing it 'to make his father proud.'

Lee said: “I lost my father in April this year, he was the driving force behind it all and he was only 67. He was an old school miner.

“I took him to the second site, and he just stood there in awe. My dad’s mum died when he was 10 and he used to sit in that chippy with him mum. This is one of the huge motivations behind buying it.”

Fish Kitchen 1931 opened on Friday November 10 (Image: Fish Kitchen 1931)

Customers at Fish Kitchen can expect ‘world class’ fish and chips, oysters, lobster, mussels, homemade mushy peas and tartare sauce.

The chippy is holding an invitation only soft opening for their restaurant on November 16.

Fish Kitchen's famous fish and chips (Image: Fish Kitchen 1931)

The restaurant will host 58 people and guests will be given an ‘historic fish and chip experience’ focusing on the industrial heritage of the area around 1931.

The couple recently celebrated that Fish Kitchen 1854 in Maesycwmmer was voted the number one chippy in the National Fish and Chip Awards.