A NEWPORT man has appeared at the city’s magistrates' court charged with supplying class A and class B drugs.
Kade Wren, 20, is accused of possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis.
He has also been charged with possession of criminal property in having £880 cash.
The prosecution claims the alleged offences occurred in Newport on November 8.
Wren, of Clifton Place, is due to appear before the crown court on December 7.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
