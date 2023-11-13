An unsuspecting Sunday drive, or stroll round Barry Harbour and Friars Point ended with a surprise find when someone came across a blue Peugeot completely flipped on its roof.

The car was found during Remembrance weekend (Image: Visit Barry Island Facebook)

Photos show the car the wrong way up with wheels in the air and damage to the roof as the car has flipped entirely and come to a stop upside down.

There was also dents and scratches on the side doors.

Someone came across the car on Sunday morning (Image: Visit Barry Island Facebook)

Police say a person was taken to hospital by their relative (Image: Visit Barry Island Facebook)

A member of the public came across the vehicle at 8.30am on Sunday, November 12, at the Harbour car park pay and display on the island.

When we got there at 11.30am, the car had been cleared away.

South Wales Police say one person was taken to hospital by a relative.

