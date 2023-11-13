A CAR was found flipped completely onto its roof in a car park during Remembrance weekend.

An unsuspecting Sunday drive, or stroll round Barry Harbour and Friars Point ended with a surprise find when someone came across a blue Peugeot completely flipped on its roof.

South Wales Argus: The car was found during Remembrance weekendThe car was found during Remembrance weekend (Image: Visit Barry Island Facebook)

Photos show the car the wrong way up with wheels in the air and damage to the roof as the car has flipped entirely and come to a stop upside down. 

There was also dents and scratches on the side doors.

South Wales Argus: Someone came across the car on Sunday morningSomeone came across the car on Sunday morning (Image: Visit Barry Island Facebook)

South Wales Argus: Police say a person was taken to hospital by their relativePolice say a person was taken to hospital by their relative (Image: Visit Barry Island Facebook)

A member of the public came across the vehicle at 8.30am on Sunday, November 12, at the Harbour car park pay and display on the island.

When we got there at 11.30am, the car had been cleared away.

South Wales Police say one person was taken to hospital by a relative.

Got a story in Barry? Email harry.jamshidian@newsquest.co.uk.