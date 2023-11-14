Cardiff has been named among the cheapest places in the UK to live on your own.
From fights over what to watch on TV, food going missing or arguing over what temperature to have the heating, it can be hard work living with a housemate.
The alternative of living alone, however, can be even more frightening with the cost of bills, rent and living in general continuing to rise.
But more and more Brits are turning to the solo method of living, according to The Metro, with around 8.3 million currently living alone in the UK.
This number is only expected to rise to around 10 million but the end of 2039.
So if you are one of the millions of Brits living on your own, or are considering making the change, chartered surveyors Stokemont and The Metro have come up with a list of the top 10 cheapest places to live alone in the UK.
For those looking to live in Wales, you are in luck, with Cardiff featuring on the list.
Top 10 cheapest places to live alone in the UK
Based on rent and utility costs of the 20 biggest cities in the UK, collected by Stokemont and presented in The Metro, these are the cheapest places to live alone in the UK:
- Kingston upon Hull
- Bradford
- Derby
- Stoke-on-Trent
- Leicester
- Sheffield
- Cardiff
- Coventry
- Birmingham
- Nottingham
What makes Cardiff one of the best and cheapest places to live alone in the UK
Cardiff was named seventh cheapest place in the UK to live on your own with an average per month for rent of £784 and utility and bills of £702.
Resulting in an average monthly outgoing of £1,486.
This was more than £400 more expensive than the cheapest place to live on your own in the UK - Hull with an average monthly spending of £1,068 (£453 on rent and £616 on utility and bills).
Bradford (£1,136) and Derby (£1,255) rounded out the top 3 cheapest places to live.
The cheapest locations, including Cardiff, were a far cry from some of the most expensive places to live alone in the UK.
London alone had an estimated monthly living cost of £3,075 and was branded the most expensive place to live alone in the UK, according to The Metro.
Bristol and Edinburgh were the next most expensive with estimated monthly living costs of £1,914 and £1,736 respectively.
