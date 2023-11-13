The Senedd has no jurisdiction over international affairs buts its politicians often express their views on the topic.

The Senedd Cymru – Welsh Parliament - was able to state its views on behalf of the Welsh people.

The horrific situation we are witnessing unfold in the Middle East to civilians on all sides must come to an end.

* The news that Knights Chemist Ltd has made the commercial decision to close their pharmacy at 2 Victoria Terrace in Newbridge with effect from February 1, 2024, will be met with profound disappointment in the community.

I would urge impacted residents to contact the Aneurin Bevan Health Board with their views.

The health board is conducting a four-week public engagement to seek the views of patients.

These are tough economic days for us all. It is always dispiriting when news breaks on another potential vacant physical retail unit on one Gwent’s high streets.

I will be writing to the health board seeking the rationale behind Knights Chemist’s decision and the implications for Newbridge’s residents.

* The Ebbw Vale line that serves Islwyn communities will be closed for a 19-day period as the multi-million-pound project to upgrade the line nears an end.

Between Wednesday November 15 and Sunday December 3, Transport for Wales will run a bus service between Ebbw Vale and Cardiff Central while rail engineers work through day and night to complete the task.

It is anticipated that the first direct hourly service to Newport will begin by the end of the year.

It will be a historic moment. It will see the restoration of a direct railway link through Islwyn to Newport for the first time since 1962.

The communities of Newbridge, Crosskeys and Risca are sure to benefit. I recently met with Transport for Wales representatives in the Senedd to discuss how this line will be improved further with the rollout of new rolling stock, in due course, and for the need for greater efforts to combat anti-social behaviour at stations.

As well as the need for Transport for Wales to improve fare collections.

As we begin the approach to Christmas these continue to be extremely economically challenging time for the people of Gwent.

The UK government has lost any pretence of competence of governing in the national interest and its sole aim is to attempt to cling to power for as long as possible.