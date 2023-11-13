Keelan Reeder, 28, was banned from driving when he was spotted at the wheel of a Nissan Micra at Aberbargoed Leisure Centre just after midnight.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how a police helicopter joined the pursuit after the defendant sped off and headed towards the Blackwood area to escape.

Tabitha Walker, prosecuting, said Reeder was speeding at 70mph in a 30mph zone at one point and he ignored three red lights.

The defendant nearly crashed into another vehicle and drove down a one-way road the wrong way.

Police deployed three stinger devices as Reeder was chased through Cefn Fforest and Fleur-de-Lys and he kept going despite one of his tyres being deflated.

He tried to ram a police car before he was halted when he was collided with PC Gareth McSherry’s vehicle.

“The defendant was finally stopped after an hour with the pursuit having involved numerous police vehicles,” Miss Walker said.

“PC McSherry was driving in the opposite way towards the Micra.

“As he turned a corner the Micro was driving towards him and it collided with the front of the police vehicle.

“The defendant initially put the vehicle in reverse in a further attempt to avoid being detained.

“The engine was described as screaming at this point and officers were then able to detain the defendant.”

PC McSherry was slightly injured in the crash.

Reeder, of Gellideg Close, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop.

The offences took place on Tuesday, May 2.

The defendant had 19 previous convictions for 53 offences.

These include dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and assaulting an emergency worker.

There are “concerns” about Reeder’s mental health and his barrister Jeffrey Jones added: “This wasn’t a game – he didn’t want to be arrested.”

The judge, Recorder Richard Kember, told the defendant: “You were trying to get away from the police.”

Reeder was jailed for 16 months and will be banned from driving for two years after he is release from prison.

If he wants to regain his driving licence, he must pass an extended retest.

The defendant will also have to pay a £187 victim surcharge.