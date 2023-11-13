The John Wallace Linton in Cambrian Road and The Godfrey Morgan in Chepstow Road really are top of the plops as they have been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors in the Loo of the Year Awards.

People in Newport can happily go to the toilet knowing they are visiting loos that are of a platinum standard.

Inside The John Wallace Linton's toilets (Image: JD Wetherspoon)

The John Wallace Linton manager, Olivia Hawkins, said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

This is not the first time The John Wallace Linton has plopped with success in the Loo of the Year Awards as the Wetherspoon pub was awarded with a ‘platinum plus' rating last year.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

The loo's in The Godfrey Morgan are of a 'platinum' standard (Image: JD Wetherspoon)

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at the two pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

"The pubs deserve their platinum awards."