Mr Fosh was commenting after the completion of his business' November sale in which 100 properties were offered generating a total income of £5,818,940 with 58 per cent of them sold

Mr Fosh, owner of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "Our online November auction demonstrated once again that the property market remains as buoyant as ever. There is a strong demand for properties in all sectors but there is one key point that people should remember; there has been a correction in the market.

"On average we’d say that correction equates to about 10 per cent but correctly priced properties are selling well.

"At our most recent auction we had many cases of multiple buyers pushing sales prices way above expectations and two where the sale price was more than twice the guide price.

"One property guided at £95,000 selling for £191,000 and another in Ferndale guided at £45,000-plus and selling for £121,000. As always, though, the key is to guide and reserve the properties competitively to generate interest and attract buyers.

"Numbers of entries are still holding up well with 100 properties in the November sale and large numbers already coming in for our last sale of the year in December. The online catalogue for that sale twill be released on November 23."

Some of the top selling lots in November sale were:

* Hillside Farm, Broadstone, Trellech sold for £798,000. Guide price was £750,000

* 63 Romilly Road (Block of three flats), Cardiff sold prior to the auction for £335,000. Guide price was £385,000

* 41-42 Mariner Street, Swansea sold for £230,000. Guide price was £230,000

* Plas Tirion, Tan Y Gopa, Abergele sold £191,000. Guide was £95,000

* 48 Caerphilly Road, Bassaleg, Newport sold for £185,000. Guide price was £135,000

* 17 The Ellipse, Griffithstown, Pontypool sold for £170,000. Guide price was £112,000.