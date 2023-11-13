THE POLICE are appealing to find two people after a burglary in Caerphilly.
The force believes the pair pictured could have information to assist them in their investigation into a burglary in Croespenmaen on Friday November 3.
The two people were seen in Pen-y-Groes between 5:45pm and 6:45pm on the evening of the burglary.
Gwent Police acknowledge the pictures ‘aren’t the best.’
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We know these aren’t the best photos, but could you have information to assist our investigation into a burglary in #Croespenmaen on Friday 3 November?
“Officers would like to speak to these two people who were seen in Pen-y-Groes between 5.45pm and 6.45pm.
"Call 101 or DM us with details, quoting log 2300375465, or contact @Wales_CS anonymously."
