The force believes the pair pictured could have information to assist them in their investigation into a burglary in Croespenmaen on Friday November 3.

The two people were seen in Pen-y-Groes between 5:45pm and 6:45pm on the evening of the burglary.

Gwent Police would like to speak to the pair pictured (Image: Gwent Police)

Gwent Police acknowledge the pictures ‘aren’t the best.’

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We know these aren’t the best photos, but could you have information to assist our investigation into a burglary in #Croespenmaen on Friday 3 November?

“Officers would like to speak to these two people who were seen in Pen-y-Groes between 5.45pm and 6.45pm.

"Call 101 or DM us with details, quoting log 2300375465, or contact @Wales_CS anonymously."