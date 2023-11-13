New research from the charity Carers Wales shows that more carers in Aneurin Bevan are struggling to afford essentials like food and utilities than in any part of Wales.
Nearly half (46 per cent) of carers reported that they are cutting back on essentials with one in seven falling behind on utility bills.
This financial turmoil is also having an effect on carers' well-being with more than half of carers in Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area reducing the amount of time they are spending time with friends and family while nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) are cutting back on hobbies.
This has led to the majority of carers being openly concerned about their future and whether they can continue to care
Sioned Williams MS said: “This report tells a really concerning story about the difficulties carers in Wales face.
"We know the impact of the cost-of-living crisis is disproportionately affecting unpaid carers.
"I echo Carers Wales’s calls to the Welsh Government, to provide better financial support to unpaid carers.”
