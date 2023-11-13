The deal will see its outsourced administrative services team take on Belmore’s entire client list and support staff in a move that will significantly bolster its customer base by more than 30 per cent, enhancing its presence across UK and international markets.

The agreement marks a pivotal milestone for TownSq Admin which has seen sustained growth in its services year-on-year and will allow them to capitalise on the burgeoning demand for outsourced admin services since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Town Square Admin is part of business support and coworking specialists, Town Square Spaces Ltd (TownSq) and provides outsourced admin and PA services including call answering, client relations and bookkeeping.

Operations director Cariann Emanuelli, who led on the deal, said: “We’re pleased to have completed on this deal which will grow our client base and also allow us to enhance our wider offering. Having worked so closely with Belmore and its clients in the past, the transition has been seamless and we’re already growing our internal team.

“We’re also proud to be a Caerphilly-based business expanding through the London acquisition, something that is so often the other way around. We hope it can stand as an example for other business leaders in the county borough, that you don’t have to be based in The City to grow into wider and more competitive markets. If you provide the right kind of support and work with the right people - anything is possible.

“Pre-Covid we were already steadily growing, but post-pandemic the admin industry has seen a remarkable increase in demand for outsourced support, as companies realise they can be more efficient working with an outsourced provider, rather than the costs of an internal admin team.

"We knew it was the right time to push for growth to meet that demand and this deal, along with our fantastic team, helps us achieve that.”