The new service will operate twice weekly from April 2024, offering customers even more choice for their summer holidays next year.

Flights to Malta are scheduled to launch from April 3 with twice weekly departures on Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the year.

The new flights are among 12 new routes that easyJet has added to its UK network for summer 2024.

South Wales holidaymakers will be able to go to Malta on a new route (Image: easyjet)

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK country manager, commented: “We’re delighted to be bringing back our service between Bristol and Malta for next summer and taking our network at the airport from strength to strength.

"The Mediterranean is a firm favourite among UK holidaymakers and with such a fantastic variety of things to see and do on the island of Malta, we know this service will be popular with customers booking their next summer break and we can’t wait to welcome them on board.”

Rupert Lawrie, commercial director, Bristol Airport said: “The decision shows the strength of demand for customers wishing to travel, and it will help boost tourism and economic growth for the region through inbound opportunities."

Flights to Malta are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app starting from £52.99.