The competition was won by 16-year-old Trinity Jones from Bargoed, while 13-year-old Millie Bushell from Risca was the runner-up.

Each of the four finalists performed a solo song chosen by the judges after opening the show with a group performance.

At this point, Trinity and Millie were confirmed as the final two.

In their final performance, the girls performed their song of the series. Trinity sang Roots by Grace Davies, while Millie sang Flying Without Wings by Westlife.

Trinity was crowned the winner, but both girls have been given the opportunity to record a track of their choice in the studio, and to produce an accompanying video.

As the overall winner, Trinity will also now be recording her own album.

The moment Trinity Jones from Bargoed was announced as the winner (Image: Talent Search Cymru)Trinity credits the process with changing her life and allowing her self- confidence to grow. She has described the Talent Search Cymru team as “incredible” and regards the team as a “second family”.

You can watch Trinity performing her winning song, Oceans (Where Feet May Fail) by Hillsong United below.

She said: “I’m just letting it sink in. But I want to say thank you to Lusi Morgan, Joei Blake and all the rest of those who supported me throughout. This could have never happened without you all.

“I’m very excited to start recording my album at JB Productions Studio. This has changed my life. If you’re based in Wales, looking to share your talent then this is the place.”

Trinity with her winner's trophy - she will now get the chance to record an album (Image: Talent Search Cymru)Millie’s family are incredibly proud of their daughter, who has “surpassed both her own and our expectations” in the competition.

Dad Andrew said: “We never thought she’d get as far as she did, simply because of how talented everyone was in the competition. She has gained so much from this process, her singing and performances improved with every round, and her confidence levels have gone through the roof!

“We have also made so many new friends from the process who we now consider as family. The judges and crew involved with the production have been so lovely and if you have a talent we would recommend you sign up for future seasons as it is just an amazing experience.”

Talent Search Cymru is part of the wider Music Wales network, which has boasted talents such as Katherine Jenkins, Travis George and Gracie Jayne and Lacey LB from The Voice Kids since its creation in 2014.

Founder of Talent Search Cymru Joei Blake said: “The talent in Wales is remarkable, but it’s been a long road to get here. My team work so hard to create this production each week. we are a small team of seven members who produce, create, and upload the series.

“In 2023 we saw the platform take its first steps in to becoming the First Welsh talent show YouTube Series, seeing our recent series hit over 3 million views. The aim is to keep improving, growing, and helping people with talent across Wales.”