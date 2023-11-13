Henry Danter’s plans for a holiday camp on land he owns at Hayes Road is one of the most divisive topics in Barry, with his land located next to local children’s hospice Tŷ Hafan.

However, it seems Mr Danter, owner of Barry Island Pleasure Park, is getting kickback to build anything on the site.

Plans were submitted at the beginning of July for storage container units on a section of land Mr Danter owns at Hayes Road.

A site notice about the container plans was published by Vale Council on August 24, and the public were invited to comment until September 13.

This was when Tŷ Hafan released their statement objecting to the planning application, saying: “Tŷ Hafan will oppose the development of any holiday park, or such amenities, on the land immediately next door.”

Now, Wales’ biggest town council has followed suit.

In a planning meeting on November 7, Barry Town Council “strongly” and unanimously objected to Mr Danter’s proposal for the storage units.

Published in the meeting’s minutes, reasons for the objection included “unacceptable alteration of a green site”, concerns about “increase in noise pollution and traffic”, “wholly negative impact (both retrospective and future) upon the visual amenity of the site” and the plan's proximity to Tŷ Hafan and Beechwood College.

One councillor, Labour’s Ewan Goodjohn, representative of the Gibbonsdown ward, said “what has already happened to the land has a terrible environmental impact”.

While this latest decision may seem a set-back in Mr Danter’s plans, the town council's objection is a recommendation and it will come down to the Vale County Council’s planning department to decide whether Mr Danter’s application for storage containers is to be approved.

It’s believed Mr Danter has not yet lodged an application to build a holiday park, with Vale Council confirming in September they have plans for storage containers and to store motorhomes submitted for the site.

Mr Danter insists a holiday camp campervan site development would be good for the area economically, providing local jobs for local people.

He also claims he would leave woodland located on his land as a buffer zone between Tŷ Hafan and any development he does on the site.

