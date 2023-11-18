The service took place on Saturday, November 11 at the War Memorial at the Chartist Garden Village development, on the former council office site.

On the day, attendees participated in a parade and two minutes silence, before taking part in a wreath laying ceremony.

Lovell and Pobl each provided a wreath and refreshments for the service. All funds spent on wreaths went towards the Poppy Appeal – the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign.

A spokesman for the Blackwood and District Branch of The Royal British Legion said: “We would like to thank Lovell and Pobl for their generosity and efficiency in coming together with us to hold this very important event.”

James Duffett, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We are honoured to have supported The Royal British Legion this Remembrance Day and to have helped them host this important memorial service.

“At Lovell supporting the community is at the core of our ethos, and it was a pleasure to see so many people attend this event and take a moment of silence with us.

"The war memorial is a key part of the Chartist Garden Village development, and all of us at Lovell and Pobl are committed to maintaining and protecting it.”

Dafydd Hellard, community development facilitator at Pobl, said: “Pobl recognises the importance of working closely with our customers and partners to build strong cohesive communities as part of our placemaking strategies.

"Last year's event was such a great success and we have continued to grow our relationship with The Royal British Legion, recognising their amazing work and the impact they have in the local community.

“This year's event will coincide with the first phase of the development being completed, with customers already having moved into their homes. The day will showcase the strong sense of community togetherness in the area and our new customers will be able to experience this firsthand.”

Chartist Garden Village is a design and build scheme being delivered by Lovell for Pobl Group and Caerphilly County Borough Council. The development will consist of 123 open market homes and affordable homes for rent and shared ownership.