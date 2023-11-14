Christmas is edging closer and closer and light switch-on events, for most places, mark the start of the festive season.

Light switch-on events start taking place across south Wales this week, with the earliest taking place in Cardiff on Wednesday (November 15).

This will be followed closely by the likes of Newport's Countdown to Christmas and Penarth Christmas Light Switch-on this weekend.

Christmas light switch-on events start this week (November 13-19) in South Wales. (Image: Getty Images)

So you don't miss out on any of these festive events, we have rounded up all the Christmas light switch-on events taking place across south Wales in 2023.

Christmas Light Switch-on events in South Wales in 2023

Countdown to Christmas (Newport)

When: Saturday, November 18 (3pm to 5.15pm)

Where: Newport (main stage based at the junction of Charles Street and Commercial Street)

Countdown to Christmas will be held in Newport on Saturday, November 18 and will feature live music, fairground rides and celebrity guests, culminating in the official switching on of Newport’s city centre Christmas lights and a breathtaking fireworks display.

A special guest will be in attendance on the day to help Newport’s mayor - Councillor Trevor Watkins - push the button to light up the city centre for the festive season.

The event will be headlined by West End star Sophie Evans.

The event is organised by Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with Newport City Council, Friars Walk and Newport City Radio.

For more information visit the Newport City Council website.

Cwmbran Christmas Light Switch On

When: Saturday, November 25 (from 12pm)

Where: Gwent Square, Cwmbran, NP44 UK and Cwmbran Centre, 1st Floor, Powys House, South Walk, Cwmbran, NP44 1PB

Cwmbran Christmas Light Switch On event retuns on Saturday, November 25 for another year.

This year's event will include festive activities for all the family, live music and even a Santa's Grotto.

Children will be able to see Father Christmas and get a photo with Cwmbran Centre elves.

The event schedule is as follows:

11.45am – Lydia Evans (Miss Newport 2023) starts the Christmas Light Switch On event

12pm – Piping Hot Cwmbran Piping Band

12.30pm – Nany Celyn Primary School singing performance

1pm – Swn y Gan Choir

2pm – ‘The Voice of Tom Jones’

3pm – Local SL Dance Academy

4pm – Special guest Travis George showcases his singing talents

4.30pm - Christmas Train Parade

4.30pm to 6.30pm - Santa's Grotto open

4.30pm – Lydia Evans on the stage talking about her Miss Newport story and how to support her as she runs for Miss Great Britain

4:59 – Lydia Evans and Travis George countdown to the Christmas lights switch on

For more information visit the Cwmbran Centre website.

Pontypool's Christmas Cavalcade Artisan Market

When: Saturday, November 25 (10am to 5pm)

Where: Pontypool Town Centre - Market Street, Pontypool, NP4 6

Pontypool's Christmas Cavalcade Artisan Market is set to take place on Saturday, November 25.

This year's event will include Santa visits, a Christmas train, entertainers, an annual parade and to top it all off the Christmas light switch on.

There will also be an artisan market alongside the Cavalcade on Market Street (at the rear of the indoor market) and Inside Pontypool Indoor Market featuring more than 40 stalls selling handmade and homemade products and goodies.

There will also be a Winter Wonderland taking place on Saturday, December 2 to extend the festive cheer as we get closer to Christmas. That event will run from 10am until 4pm.

For more information visit the All Events in Pontypool website.

Will you be attending a Christmas light switch-on event in 2023? (Image: Getty Images)

Abergavenny Christmas Light Switch-On

When: Saturday, November 18 (3pm to 6pm)

Where: Abergavenny Town Centre, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 5EH

Cardiff

When: Wednesday, November 15

Where: Cardiff City Centre and Cardiff Castle

With Cardiff Christmas Markets, recently voted among the best in the UK, already underway and the Winter Wonderland about to open its doors for the first time, the festive season is well and truly underway in the Welsh capital.

Christmas lights will once again illuminate the city centre and Cardiff Castle, with the lights set to be switched on on Wednesday (November 15), according to Mother of Grom.

Penarth Christmas Lights Switch On

When: Sunday, November 19 (3.30pm to 7pm)

Where: Penarth Town Centre - Windsor Road & Glebe Street, Penarth

Penarth Christmas Lights Switch On is back in 2023 as the countdown to Christmas begins.

The event is set to include a range of "festive delights" including live music, theatre performances, rides, amusements and a variety of festive stalls selling unique crafts and goodies.

For more information visit the Penarth Town Council website.

Merthyr's Christmas Lights Switch On

When: Saturday, November 18 (from 11am)

Where: Merthyr Tydfil Town Centre (Civic Centre, Castle Street, Merthyr Tydfil, CF47 8AN)

Llanelli Christmas Carnival & Lights Switch-On

When: Friday, November 17 (from 4pm with the light swith on to take place at 6.45pm)

Where: Llanelli Town Centre

Llanelli Carnival timetable

12pm - Cowell Street closed

4pm - Funfair rides and stalls open

5.45pm - Road closures in place for Gelli Onn westbound, Church Street and side streets.

6.15pm - Carnival parade leaves Festival Fields, Sandy Road

6.45pm - Christmas Light Switch on

7pm - Arrival of carnival parade in Town Hall area

7.40pm - Spectacular Firework Display

9pm - Fun fair closes

For more information visit the Carmarthenshire County Council website.

Cowbridge Christmas Light Parade

When: Sunday, November 26 (from 11am)

Where: Town Hall, Cowbridge, CF71 7DD

The Cowbridge Christmas Light Parade is set to take place on Sunday, November 26 and is set to include a chance to meet Father Christmas, live music and entertainment, a funfair and a nativity scene.

The light parade itself will kick off at 4.15pm and will conclude with the "grand finale" of the Christmas light switch-on at the Cowbridge Town Hall.

For more information Visit the Vale website.

See what other local events are on near you. (Image: Newsquest)

Swansea Christmas Parade

When: Sunday, November 19 (from 5pm)

Where: See the Visit Swansea Bay website for the route and more details.

The Swansea Christmas Parade is set to take place around the city centre on Sunday (November 19) and will feature dancers, bands, choirs, floats, inflatables, light-up characters, princesses, superheroes and much more.

The parade will conclude with an appearance from Santa himself who will bring some festive magic with him to turn on the Christmas Lights.