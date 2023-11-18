Shopmobility Newport closed on Friday, November 17, due to a lack of funding. The site had been a way for shoppers in Newport with mobility difficulties to get around with a sense of freedom.

However, due to sources of funding having dried up, meaning it is now almost impossible to secure enough money for next year, the charity has been faced with the unfortunate reality of having to close down.

It fell into administration two years ago in 2021 after getting funding became difficult, and there hasn’t been much success since.

Newport City Council were at one point helping to fund some of the charity’s work.

The administrators have been working with the charity to try and find other possible sources of funding, one of which was an application to the National Lottery Community Fund, but this fell through.

The charity had also tried other avenues, such as crowdfunding and finding sponsors to support the business, but with little success.

Chairman Peter Wivell, who has been part of the organisation since 1988, said: “I'm very sad about Shopmobility closing.

"I was dedicated with trying to keep Shopmobility Newport going for a lot longer, and I've been worrying so much about this over the past months, that I've made myself ill and it's now affected my mental health.

“I feel very unhappy about our dedicated customers, as they will be losing their freedom of the city centre. It’s been a very hard decision we've had to make, but without funds there's not a lot we can do.

“I feel very sad about having to make our administrator redundant because she's been a huge help to me and the committee.

“I would like to thank our customers for their valued custom, and the member of staff who stayed with us after she retired - between them both they were the face of Shopmobility Newport.”

Mr Wivell has also revealed he has had difficulty in reaching out to the Charities Commission for support and advice.

A Charities Commission spokesperson said: “If trustees have to make the difficult decision to close a charity, our guidance sets out what they need to do and what they need to report to us.

"Our role then is to ensure the charity is wound up in a way that complies with the trustees’ legal duties and responsibilities during what can be a very sad time."

Newport City Council did not respond to requests for comment.