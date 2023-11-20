Crave the Dish has opened at the former site of the Four Seasons in Abertridwr, Caerphilly, which closed in October.

The venue is predominantly providing a bar menu but will also be offering Saturday morning breakfasts and Sunday roast dinners.

New owner Natasha Stella has had her own business since 2021, when she realised there was enough interest in her food to warrant a new business.

%image('17455453', type="article-full", alt="New owner Natasha Stella is excited to bring her love of street food to the Aber Hotel")

She had passed the time during lockdown while she wasn’t able to work at her previous role as a make-up artist by indulging in her passion for cooking, by posting pictures of her meals on social media and dropping little dessert treat boxes outside the homes of family and friends.

She said: “I have always had a passion for cooking. From a child cooking Pakistani curries and making chocolate eclairs with my aunty up until I started by business in 2021.

“I started by doing takeaway only street food style, inspired by world cuisines. I have always loved working with spices and inspired by Mexican, Caribbean, and Asian flavours.

“I have focused a lot more on corporate catering over the last year, but I am now so excited for this new challenge!

“It feels great to move my business forward and start offering my world inspired dishes again.”

%image('17442015', type="article-full", alt="Crave the Dish offered takeaway roast dinners in their first full weekend at the new site")For their first weekend, the team simply provided takeaway breakfasts on Saturday and takeaway roast dinners on Sunday but from this week the menu will be growing to include ‘Taste of the World’ dishes as well as all your favourite takeaway classics.

At the moment, the restaurant opening hours are from 5pm until 9pm Wednesday to Friday, 9.30am to 12.30pm on Saturdays, and midday to 3.30pm on Sundays.

These times are subject to change based on the full menu being confirmed and reaction to demand.

Crave the Dish at the Aber Hotel can be found on Llan Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, CF83 4EA.