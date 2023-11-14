A CAR was found flipped completely onto its roof in a car park in Barry.
An unsuspecting Sunday drive, or stroll round Barry Harbour and Friars Point ended with a surprise find when someone came across a blue Peugeot completely flipped on its roof.
Photos show the car the wrong way up with wheels in the air and damage to the roof as the car has flipped entirely and come to a stop upside down.
There was also dents and scratches on the side doors.
A member of the public came across the vehicle at 8.30am on Sunday, November 12, at the Harbour car park pay and display on the island.
When we got there at 11.30am, the car had been cleared away.
South Wales Police say one person was taken to hospital by a relative.
Got a story in Barry? Email harry.jamshidian@newsquest.co.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel