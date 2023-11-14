Filmmaker Marcel Theroux who is the brother of documentarian Louis Theroux has made The Playboy Bunny Murder documentary with help from This Morning’s very own criminologist David Wilson.

Theroux’s long-standing interest in the murders, which shocked the London he grew up in, led him to return to the killings of Eve Stratford from Warrington, a Playboy Bunny who aspired to be a famous model, Lynda Farrow, a croupier with years of experience working in nighttime London, and Lynne Weedon, a schoolgirl whose whole life lay ahead of her.

What is The Playboy Bunny Murder about?





I wouldn’t normally promote a film that’s on at exactly the same time as mine on a rival channel but it’s different when it’s been made by my brother @therouvian I haven’t seen it yet and look forward to watching AFTER I rewatch mine at 9pm tomorrow 😂 pic.twitter.com/1u5cl2mFAo — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) November 13, 2023

The short series aims to unravel the mystery of the victims’ deaths, through unrivalled and exclusive access to friends, colleagues and relatives of the victims who provide an intimate insight into their lives and personalities as well as archive material from the time that will bring 1970s Mayfair to life.

Theroux’s hunt to shed light on who was responsible takes him back to that time, sees him try to track down police files, examine breakthroughs and travel across the world in search of key figures who have been linked to the case as he pursues the truth that has remained hidden for decades.

He commented: “This is a story that has obsessed me for years. How could a serial killer kill multiple victims in 1970s London and remain unknown? What evidence was missed? What clues were the police of the time unable to make use of?

“As witnesses reach the ends of lives and memories fail, this might be the last chance to get justice for the three victims.”

Speaking on This Morning, Theroux explained what drew him to investigating the unsolved crimes.

He told hosts Rylan Clark and Cat Deeley: “As I looked into it [the murders] further, I just found it absolutely fascinating because I’m old enough to remember the Playboy Club and London in the 1970s.”

He added: “The Playboy Club was incredible. It was a particularly 70s kind of sophistication.

“You’d go and have Black Forest gateau and probably a slightly overcooked steak.

“It was the most successful casino in Europe, so it was an absolute money spinner and it’s what paid for the Playboy empire internationally and I didn’t know that.”

The Playboy Bunny Murder documentary by Marcel Theroux will air on ITV1 in two parts (Image: ITV)

Do Playboy Bunnies still exist?





There are few Playboy Bunnies that still exist, according to The Independent, although a new Playboy Club opened in New York City a few years ago.

When is The Playboy Bunny Murder on TV?





The Playboy Bunny Murder will air on ITV1 in two parts.

The first episode will be on TV tonight (November 13) at 9pm.

Meanwhile, the second episode will be showing on ITV1 tomorrow (November 14) from 9pm.