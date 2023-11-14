The 53-year-old will be speaking to more famous actors, musicians and sporting icons after the success of the first series which included Dame Judi Dench, comedy favourite Katherine Ryan, adventurer Bear Grylls, Stormzy, Yungblud, and Rita Ora.

Theroux recently spoke to Radio Times about his latest work including what viewers can expect from the next round of deep conversations.

He explained to the publisher: "Working with the team on these six new programmes has been an enormous pleasure.

I wouldn’t normally promote a film that’s on at exactly the same time as mine on a rival channel but it’s different when it’s been made by my brother @therouvian I haven’t seen it yet and look forward to watching AFTER I rewatch mine at 9pm tomorrow 😂 pic.twitter.com/1u5cl2mFAo — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) November 13, 2023

"The six guests are all distinctive and brilliant in different ways, all of them people who have endured setbacks and huge successes, and who have something to share with the world based on their journeys through life.

"We have tried to build on the success of the first six Louis Theroux Interviews..., while pushing further this time into terrain that is gritty and difficult, exploring subjects like mental health, brushes with the law and political controversy."

Who is on the second series of Louis Theroux Interviews?





There will be six celebrities appearing in the second series of Louis Theroux Interviews including:

Anthony Joshua - champion heavyweight boxer

Ashley Walters – Top Boy actor

RAYE – musician

Dame Joan Collins – acting royalty

Pete Doherty – Libertines frontman

Chelsea Manning – activist

The episode with Anthony Joshua aired on BBC Two on November 7 and is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer along with the first series of Louis Theroux Interviews.

Who is RAYE? The musical guest appearing on Louis Theroux Interviews

RAYE is a singer and songwriter from Tooting in London.

She first made a name for herself after featuring on Jax Jones' You Don’t Know Me back in 2017 when she was just 19 years old – the track went on to claim the third spot on the UK singles chart.

In the same year, she was shortlisted for the BBC Music Sound Of 2017 award and came in third place after missing out on the top spot, claimed by Ray BLK.

In 2021, RAYE announced that her record label, Polydor Records, “had been withholding her debut album for a number of years” according to The Tab.

After she went on hiatus for a short period, she returned and revealed she had parted with the music label and began to work as an independent musician.

Fast forward to the start of 2023 and RAYE released details about her debut album My 21st Century Blues which launched in February this year.

RAYE claimed her first UK number one with her smash hit Escapism from the album and it even went viral on TikTok.

When is RAYE on Louis Theroux Interviews?





RAYE will be on Louis Theroux Interviews on BBC Two, November 28 at 9pm.

BBC iPlayer explains: “Louis Theroux spends time with 26-year-old singer-songwriter Rachel Keen – better known as RAYE - during a career-defining year at home in south London, backstage at Glastonbury and working on new material in the recording studio.

“During an honest and insightful encounter, RAYE tells Louis about the challenges of balancing her ambitions as an artist with the commercial demands of the music business.

This is coming to UK television tomorrow evening and to the iPlayer thereafter. #LouisTherouxInterviews pic.twitter.com/oW3skaJEMZ — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) November 13, 2023

“She also opens up to him about some of the painful experiences she’s been through along the way, including sexual assault within the industry and the role her music has played in overcoming her trauma.”

When is the next episode of Louis Theroux Interviews?





The second episode of Louis Theroux Interviews with Pete Doherty airs on BBC Two, November 14 at 9pm.