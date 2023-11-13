Braverman's sudden exit came following her comments towards London's Metropolitan Police Chiefs, accusing them of "playing favourites" over the pro-Palestine march that took place on Armistice Day.

Writing her thoughts in The Times, Braverman was accused of creating violence from opposing far-Right views during the march on Saturday, November 11.

Braverman had her last public outing as Home Secretary during the Remembrance Service at the Cenotaph where she laid a wreath alongside James Cleverly, the new Home Secretary.

Whilst Braverman's sacking by the PM was received well by many fellow Conservative Party Members, others suggest that it could see "full-scale revolt by more than 50 of her right-wing supporters" according to The Independent.

🚨 HERE WE GO



Today @RishiSunak strengthens his team in Government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future.



Stay tuned for the latest. pic.twitter.com/ianN6edyDU — Conservatives (@Conservatives) November 13, 2023

What changes has the Cabinet reshuffle made?





James Cleverly appointed Home Secretary

David Cameron becomes Foreign Secretary

Steve Barclay appointed Environment Secretary

Victoria Atkins was made Health Secretary

Richard Holden appointed Conservative Party chairman

Laura Trott becomes Chief Secretary to the Treasury

John Glen made the Paymaster General

Greg Hands appointed Business and Trade Minister

Lee Rowley becomes Housing Minister

James Cleverly was appointed Home Secretary by the Prime Minster following the sacking of Suella Braverman.

Previously, Cleverly was the Foreign Secretary which is now the role of former Prime Minster Lord David Cameron.

As Cameron is not an MP, he had to be made a peer by Sunak, meaning the former PM now has a lifetime seat in the House of Lords.

Steve Barclay took over as Environment Secretary after Therese Coffey quit the role following Braverman's sacking.

Barclay was previously Health Secretary which has now become the role of Victoria Atkins.

Jeremy Quin quit as the paymaster general seeing the PM appoint John Glen into the role.

Whilst Lew Rowley became Housing Minister after Rachel Maclean was sacked from the role.