Sunday roasts are stressful enough, so when chef Mathew Williams found out Stacey and friends were coming to dine, the heat ramped up in the kitchen.

Stacey was visiting friend Charlotte Greedy (second right) (Image: Stacey Solomon Instagram)

Stacey was in South Wales on November 12 with her sister Jemma visiting friend influencer Charlotte Greedy and they stopped off at The White Lion in Cowbridge.

Despite the pressure of cooking for these esteemed guests, Mr Williams and team seemingly put on a superb maiden Sunday lunch, with The White Lion saying on their Facebook page: “Our first Sunday of Mathew Williams roasts was a huge success”.

Mr Williams didn’t seem phased at all, saying on his Instagram page: “Not every day you get the chance to cook a Sunday roast for this lady @staceysolomon.

“Thank you so much for coming for our first-ever sell-out Sunday at The White Lion, and big thanks to @missgreedyshome also.”

Miss Greedy is a social media personality (Image: missgreedyshome Instagram)

Miss Greedy is expecting a child with partner Harriet Waite (Image: Instagram: missgreedyshome)

Stacey burst on to our screens in the X Factor.

She is a former I’m A Celebrity Winner and regularly seen on our screens in shows such as Loose Woman and BBC’s Sort Your Life Out, while Ms Greedy is a social media personality and author who specialises in home and lifestyle.

Stacey and sister Jemma aka 'thelabellady' (Image: Instagram Stacey Solomon)

The White Lion in Cowbridge (Image: Google Maps)

Stacey was visiting good friend Miss Greedy, who lives in Pontyclun, and who is expecting a baby with partner Harriet Waite.

Stacey said on her Instagram page: “Spent the day in Pontyclun today giving @missgreedyhome and @harrygtobe (Ms Waite) a big squeeze before their little baby is here.”