Roadworks will cause closures on various sections of the M4 including near Newport, the Prince of Wales Bridge and Swansea with some of the works already underway.

These are the sections of the M4 that will experience road closures this week (November 13 to 19, 2023).

🚧M4 Toll Plaza – J23 (Rogiet) to M4 Prince of Wales Bridge works



The road will be closed travelling Eastbound overnight for essential carriageway resurfacing works.



📅16/11/23 – 21/11/23 |⌚ 20:00 – 06:00



For more information and diversions⬇️https://t.co/HFERR56HUL pic.twitter.com/Due7p631y8 — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) November 13, 2023

M4 road closures this week (November 13-19)

M4 - Junction 45, westbound: The entry slip road westbound to the M4 at junction 45 (Ynysforgan) will be closed for maintenance work each night from Sunday (November 12) to Friday (November 17).

This closure will be in place from 8pm to 6am each night.

M4 - Junction 24 to 25, eastbound: The exit slip road to the M4 for junction 25 (Caerleon) to junction 24 (Coldra) will be closed each night from November 3 to December 4.

This road closure is due to ongoing maintenance work and will be in place from 8pm until 6am each night.

5 tips to help your car fuel last longer

M4 - Junction 23 to Prince of Wales Bridge, both directions: One lane will be closed westbound on the M4 between junction 23 (Rogiet) to the Prince of Wales Bridge each night from Monday (November 13) to Wednesday (November 15).

This closure is due to maintenance work and will be in place from 9pm until 6am each night.

The M4 Toll Plaza between junction 23 (Rogiet) and the M4 on the Prince of Wales Bridge will also be closed overnight from Thursday (November 16) to Tuesday (November 21) for essential carriageway resurfacing works.

These closures will be in place from 8pm to 6am each night.

M4 - Junction 28, eastbound: The entry slip road to the M4 eastbound at junction 28 (Tredegar Park) will be closed each night from Monday (November 13) to Thursday (November 16).

These closures are due to surveys taking place and will start at 8pm and end at 6am each night.