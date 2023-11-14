The mare and a foal were removed due to concerns for their welfare on Wednesday November 8 from Gelligaer and Merthyr Common.

The young female pony is believed to be no more than four months old.

RSPCA Cymru has now launched a second appeal for information to find the owner of a mare and her foul.

The pair are due to be moved into the care of horse charity Redwings this week.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Gemma Black said: “We are issuing an appeal for information to try and track down the owner of a mare and foal.

“The mare has a lump on her face/nose area that requires veterinary treatment, and the foal was lame, so they were both removed on welfare grounds.

“They are now receiving the veterinary attention they need.

“Anyone with any firsthand information can contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and quote 1181562.

“We’d also like to thank Caerphilly County Borough Council for their assistance.”

In April 2023 one pony had been put to sleep and 23 others were removed from Gelligaer common due to concerns for their welfare and in March the RSPCA removed 12 ponies from the same common on welfare grounds - with one having to be put to sleep to end its suffering.