Colin and Judith Dudley have owned Parva Farm Vineyard which overlooks the River Wye and historic Tintern Abbey since 1996.

The vineyard’s “Tintern Parva Bacchus 2019” has been awarded the best white wine at a Wales-wide competition in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Four judges from different wine enterprises “expressed delight” at the quality of the 17 contenders but the Parva Farm entry took gold.

The vineyard was planted in 1979 on the south-facing slopes above the River Wye. 44 years on, the Dudleys say the old vines, just off the A466 Main Road, are still producing “extra special wines”.

Ms Dudley said they were both delighted to scoop the award which they felt proved the adage that the best quality wines are made from old vines.

Mr Dudley added that some “exceptional wines” are being produced in Wales, suggesting it is “well worth” a visit to the vineyards to learn more about them – and enjoy a taste.

Parva Farm Vineyard has enjoyed a number of competition successes over the years with their whites, roses and reds, and their sparkling rose won “Best in Show” at last year’s competition.

This year's Welsh Vineyards Association Wine Awards took place at Llanerch Vineyard Hotel, Pontyclun.