The sportswear firm already has a store nearby but looks to be relocating across Gwent Square to the former department store, the first floor of which is to be converted to one of its JD Gyms.

Change of use planning permission, for the gym, was approved by Torfaen Borough Council in October along with the division of the ground floor into three retail units, the largest of which, would be “used for selling gym clothing and equipment” according to submitted plans.

A further application for advertising permission for signs on the outside of the store show as well as the JD Gyms signage permission has been approved for a large JD sign to be added as cladding on the front of the building and for hanging signs with its website address and its ‘King of Trainers’ strapline.

The exterior signs for JD Sports in Cwmbran

The application, which was made by the centre’s owners L&C Investments Ltd, was for “signage for JD Sport and Gym”.

The illumination of the signs have been described as “at the upper end of the acceptable limit” based on guidance from the Institution of Lighting Professionals but a report by the borough’s planning department said there is no objection from its environmental health department so it is not considered the signs would “harm the visual amenity of the area or neighbouring residents”.

The Welsh Government is backing a £4.1 million makeover of the former House of Fraser store, that closed in June 2022, with £2.5m from its Transforming Towns fund.