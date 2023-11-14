THE AMBULANCE and police were called to a medical emergency in Risca.
The incident happened at around 10.30am on Saturday 11 November and Cromwell Road, Risca was closed between Crescent Road and Darren Road.
Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, a woman was taken to hospital for treatment.
The road re-opened around an hour and half later.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a medical emergency in Cromwell Road, Risca at around 10.30am on Saturday 11 November.
“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, a woman was taken to hospital for treatment.”
