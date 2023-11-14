The one-way crash involving a silver Ford Fiesta happened on November 12 at around 12pm on Staunton Road.

The Welsh Air Ambulance attended the scene alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police officers.

Paramedics confirmed that a passenger, a 19-year-old man, from the Ceredigion area, had died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

A 19-year-old man from the Ceredigion was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the limit of alcohol and drugs.

In an update issued today the force told the Argus that ‘he has since been released under investigation.’

