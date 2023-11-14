Claire Sweeney took to Instagram this week to reveal her partner for the upcoming series of ITV’s Dancing on Ice, but in doing so, some fans believe she also revealed the identity of the soap’s new pub boss.

Sweeney, who plays Cassandra Plummer on the beloved ITV soap, will be one of 12 celebrities on this year’s Dancing on Ice.

She will be partnered up with Season 15 finalist Colin Grafton, revealing the news in an Instagram post outside of the Rovers Return on Coronation Street.

Claire Sweeney and Colin Grafton outside the Rovers Return on Coronation Street (Image: Instagram)

Posting on the social media account, Claire said: “The wait is over… Team Claire & Colin is here."

While many commenters were wishing the pair luck for the upcoming series, some eagle-eyed fans believe Claire has given away a major Coronation Street storyline.

The name Jenny Connor, the character played by Sally-Ann Matthews, can be seen above the entrance to the Rovers Return in the shot, with fans believing that signals her return as the landlady of the pub.

Jenny had been pushed out of the pub when it was taken over this year.

Dancing on Ice 2024 full line-up

The 12 celebrities who will be taking part in Dancing on Ice 2024 are:

Ricky Hatton MBE (World Champion boxer)

Claire Sweeney (Coronation Street)

Hannah Spearritt (S Club 7)

Amber Davies (Love Island winner and West End performer)

Greg Rutherford MBE (Olympic Gold Medalist in Long Jump)

Miles Nazaire (Made in Chelsea)

Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards (Olympic Ski Jumper)

Lou Sanders (Comedian)

Ricky Norwood (EastEnders)

Adele Roberts (DJ and broadcaster)

Ryan Thomas (Actor - formerly from Coronation Street)

Roxy Shahidi (Emmerdale)

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in January 2024.