The winners of the Welsh National Wedding Awards 2023 have been announced – following thousands of people casting votes for wedding businesses across the country.

People in Newport wanting the perfect dress won’t have to stray too far – All About Eve, which was established in 2002, won ‘best wedding occasion wear’ both nationally (Wales) and regionally (East Wales).

Sharing the win on Facebook, All About Eve wrote that they are “over the Moon” adding that the votes “have truly meant the world” to them.

But what about food on your special day? Pickled Pumpkin Catering based in Monmouthshire has you covered – with the business winning ‘best wedding food and drink’ nationally and regionally.

The catering company was started by Joshua Currall, who has been working as a chef since the age of 15 and formed the business in December 2019. Although still a fairly young business it’s clearly made its mark and had earned recognition at the Welsh National Wedding Awards.

Flowers are another significant part of any wedding ceremony, and Bloomify Floristry, in Abergavenny, has earned recognition, winning ‘best new wedding business’ in Wales having been established in 2020.

Sharing the win on Facebook, Bloomify announced that they’re “beyond grateful” to everyone who voted adding that it was “lovely to celebrate with industry friends.”

Meanwhile The Willows Florist by Mandy Bellamore, in Langstone, won ‘wedding florist’ for East Wales.

Picked the perfect place to tie the knot? Possibly St Tewdricks House, in Monmouthshire, which won ‘wedding venue’ for East Wales – an “incredible award” added to their “growing collection”?

Whether your special day is there or elsewhere, Cwmbran-based company Welsh Elegance can help complete the look – the business won ‘wedding venue stylist’ and ‘finishing touches’ in the East Wales section.

The family business launched in 2019 – originally focused on chair covers and sashes the business has snowballed and offers a wider range of bespoke venue decorations.

The full list of winners at the Welsh National Wedding Awards 2023 are online at welshnationalweddingawards.co.uk/winners2023