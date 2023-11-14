Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Gwent Police officers were called to a two-way crash involving a car and a motorbike at around 9.10pm on Sunday, November 12.

The rider, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

The two-way crash promoted a huge emergency services response and Cardiff Road, near the junction of Waterloo Road, was closed and diversions were in place.

Those travelling at the time were advised by the police to avoid the area.

The road re-opened in the early hours of Monday morning, November 13, at around 4.20am, seven hours after the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on Cardiff Road, Newport at around 9.10pm on Sunday, November 12.

“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

“The collision involved a car and a motorbike. The rider, a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

“Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or DM us quoting log reference 2300385984 with details.”