Summer-Lea Owen, a former Croesyceiliog School pupil, set up her business, The Beauty Shack, at home in February 2023.

She moved from treating clients in her living room to a garden shed.

And now she rents a room in the new No 6 The Salon in Maendy Way Shops in Pontnewydd.

She told Cwmbran Life: “I started doing lashes, nails, full body waxing.

"I did my courses back in November and December of last year. I started going out to the public in February this year.

"I started from a little shed out in the back garden and then a couple of the girls were looking to open up a salon so they got in contact with my mum and said they had been looking at my work and they really liked what I was doing.

"They offered me a room to rent from them. So I took up the opportunity.

"My clientele is building up. I’m getting a lot more new courses under my belt. I've completed my make-up course and my bridal make-up course.

"I’m trying to get a lot of things under my belt to do.

"I trained in Sunkissed Training Academy for my full body waxing, nails and lashes, and then I’m doing my training now with Mac-Ed Training in Springvale.

"Since I’ve been really, really young I’ve always been interested in stuff like this. I’ve always been a girly-girl, doing make-up and hair and stuff.”

Mum Adelle Owen said: “She’s done really well, really proud of her. She’s enjoying it and she wants to learn more.”