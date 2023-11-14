The power cut in Risca was reported at 8.08am this morning.

According to the National Grid this was due to damage to a high voltage cable which occurred during work by a third party.

The blackout affected properties in the NP11 postcode.

Repairs were carried out by the National Grid and power was restored in under an hour,

A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesman said: “Due to damage to a high voltage cable, which occurred during work by a third party, 853 properties lost supplies at 8.08am.

“We’d like to thank customers for their patience while we carried out repairs which resulted in power being restored by 8.40am.”