A POWER cut left 853 Gwent homes plunged into darkness this morning.
The power cut in Risca was reported at 8.08am this morning.
According to the National Grid this was due to damage to a high voltage cable which occurred during work by a third party.
The blackout affected properties in the NP11 postcode.
Repairs were carried out by the National Grid and power was restored in under an hour,
A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesman said: “Due to damage to a high voltage cable, which occurred during work by a third party, 853 properties lost supplies at 8.08am.
“We’d like to thank customers for their patience while we carried out repairs which resulted in power being restored by 8.40am.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here