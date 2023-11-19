Hillside Farm, in the hamlet of Broadstone, close to the village of Trellech, near Monmouth, attracted a trio of keen bidders at the latest Paul Fosh Auctions online sale.

Located in the centre of its own glorious grounds the currently equestrian-based farm was listed with a guide price of three quarters of a million pounds (£750,000-plus).

However, the sought-after rural gem of a property, jointly marketed by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions and Monmouthshire's Powells, was eventually sold for £798,000 after a total of ten bids from the three bidders.

Gemma Vaughan, of the auction firm, said enquiries about the farm started almost as soon as the property was listed online.

"If someone was searching for the ideal dream property set in the heart of the rolling hills of rural Monmouthshire then this is surely it. Those looking for arguably the ideal Monmouthshire smallholding weren't going to want to look much further than Hillside Farm and its dozen acres of land.

"Hillside Farm comprises a detached and enlarged country cottage, which is similar in style to a traditional Welsh longhouse. The home is located almost centrally within more than 12 glorious acres of quality pasture land.

"The equestrian smallholding has been extended in the past to now provide an excellent standard and space for multigenerational living. Currently the property has four bedrooms and a detached office. There are also a range of stables and a steel portal building which is surrounded by eight enclosures of mostly level land.

"The property would most definitely lend itself to those purchasers who are wishing to pursue equestrian, agricultural or other rural type enterprises.

"On the ground floor is the entrance porch, hallway, cloakroom, lounge, dining room, a third reception room, the principle kitchen, secondary kitchen, utility room.

"There is a landing on the first floor and a principle bedroom, bathroom , offering the potential to create master bedroom suite, three further double bedrooms, and a second bathroom.

"The property is accessed via a private drive which could, if required, easily be widened to create a grand opening and entrance. The house, sitting squarely within the site, has a detached office of stone construction as well as a range of loose boxes and a three bay portal general purpose building. The aforementioned land, which comprises the eight enclosures, has been well maintained and is mostly level with stock proof fencing and stone walls."