The official statement said: "We’re appealing for information to find Rhys Jones from Caerphilly.

"Our officers would like to speak to the 21-year-old in connection with an investigation into the supply of class A drugs.

"It is believed that he has links to Rhymney.

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2300295249."

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.