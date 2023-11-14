A police van was outside Halifax bank on Commercial Street in Newport just after 4pm this afternoon, Tuesday, November 14.

Officers attended the scene after Gwent Police received a call about concern for a person's welfare.

An official spokesperson for Gwent Police said in a statement: "We received a concern for welfare report in a commercial property on Commercial Street, Newport at around 4pm on Tuesday 14 November.

"Officers attended and our enquiries are ongoing."

The police vehicles had left the scene by just after 4.30pm.

We have asked Gwent Police for an update.