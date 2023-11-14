Christopher Stock, 32, from Newport, was wanted by police to help officers investigating an assault.

Just before 5.15pm on Tuesday, November 14, Gwent Police announced on X, formerly Twitter, that Mr Stock had been found.

The full post read: "We issued an appeal to locate Christopher Stock, 32, of Newport, who may have information to help officers investigating an assault.

"Officers have located him and he’s assisting our enquiries."

Gwent Police thanked the public for their help in sharing the appeal.