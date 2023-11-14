GWENT Police have confirmed they have found a man from Newport after they issued an appeal earlier this month.
Christopher Stock, 32, from Newport, was wanted by police to help officers investigating an assault.
Just before 5.15pm on Tuesday, November 14, Gwent Police announced on X, formerly Twitter, that Mr Stock had been found.
The full post read: "We issued an appeal to locate Christopher Stock, 32, of Newport, who may have information to help officers investigating an assault.
"Officers have located him and he’s assisting our enquiries."
Gwent Police thanked the public for their help in sharing the appeal.
