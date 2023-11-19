Living on a budget is tough but it shouldn’t mean sacrificing life experiences in Newport. It also doesn’t mean locking yourself away at home until January.

So we’ve rounded up a list of six cheap and cheerful things to do in Newport City Centre, all for under £10 (although many are free!)

Expand your mind by visiting Newport Museum and Art Gallery

Newport Library, Museum and Art Gallery located in John Frost Square (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani, Newsquest)

Explore the collections that the Newport Museum and Art Gallery has to offer by popping along and spending an hour or two here. Right now you’ll find the Natural History collection with birds of paradise, artefacts in the Archaeology collection and the Social History collection, made up of more than 20,000 objects mirroring daily life of Newport residents over the last 200 years.

Admission is free, making it a great experience for the whole family, especially when you’re on a tight budget. You can learn about Newport’s history, culture and environment, and make a day of it.

Address: Central Library, 4 John Frost Square, Kingsway Centre, NP20 1PA.

Telephone: 01633 656 656.

Opening Hours: 9.30am – 5pm Tuesday to Saturday.

Price: Free.

Breathe in the fresh air at Belle Vue Park

Opening its gates in the late 1800s, Belle Vue Park is a landmark in Newport because of its pavilion and well-trimmed foliage. Take a walk through this park to be amazed at how many hidden seating areas you can find.

Belle Vue's Tea Room offers ready-made picnic baskets as well as light lunches and baked goods. The park's ideal location gives you the chance to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and to take a moment of peace while enjoying the scenery.

Address: 33 Waterloo Road, NP20 4FP.

Telephone: 01633 656 656.

Opening Hours: 6am - 4.30pm daily.

Price: Free.

Marvel at a Grade II-building, fuelling the art scene in Newport

If you know anything about Newport’s booming art scene, you’ll know that Barnabas Art House and Café is one of the top sites to view fine art and live events.

Boasting a Victorian stage, it’s the city’s ‘only independent Arts House’ which offers regular book clubs, art classes, meditation and clay workshops.

Admission is free, but purchasing art to help local businesses is encouraged.

Address: 4A New Ruperra Street, NP20 2BB.

Number: 01633 673 739.

Opening Hours: 9.30am – 5pm Tuesday to Friday, and 9.30am – 3pm Saturday (closed Sunday and Monday).

Price: Free.

Get fresh milk from a vending machine

Have you ever seen a fresh milk vending machine? No, me neither.

That’s one of the things Castle Farm Shop has to offer. Here, you can get fresh milk and milkshakes, straight out of a vending machine.

Do this alongside searching for the perfect hamper gift or stocking filler in the form of jams, sauces or curds.

Castle Farm Shop also sells meats, cheeses and fresh produce, straight from the farm.

They even make customised hampers with teas and biscuits, arguably the perfect personalised gift.

'Avril's Country Kitchen' jam jars and sauces, sold at Castle Farm Shop (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani, Newsquest)

If that’s not enough, you can even get 30 eggs for £6. Talk about a bargain.

Address Castle Farm, Bishton, NP18 2DZ.

Number: 01633 412 979.

Opening Hours: 9.30am – 5pm Monday to Saturday (closed Sunday).

Price: £2 - £45.

Treat yourself to a late-night dessert at Coffee Thirst

Dessert cafes seem to be everywhere these days, but they can be expensive.

At Coffee Thirst, a premium large milkshake will set you back just £4.50 so you can satisfy your craving for something sweet after dinner.

The only thing you won’t find on their menu? Coffee. Yes, you read that right.

Address: 93 Commercial Street, NP20 1LS.

Number: 01633 666 336.

Opening Hours: 4pm – 10.30pm Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday.

Head down to Hi Coffee for your evening fix

If you’re craving a shot of something bitter to cut through the sweetness after that (and still have room), walk a stone’s throw away to Hi Coffee.

Located in Newport Railway Station, Hi Coffee has everything to keep you going from morning to night.

The bonus is keeping yourself warm through the cold winter months with that hot cup in hand.

Address: 93 Commercial Street, NP20 1LS.

Number: 01633 666 336.

Opening Hours: 5am – 9pm daily.